FLO Tops One Day Trading Volume of $19,717.00 (FLO)

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 27th. FLO has a total market cap of $3.59 million and approximately $19,717.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FLO coin can now be bought for $0.0236 or 0.00000260 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, FLO has traded 10.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00054610 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 26.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000162 BTC.

About FLO

FLO (CRYPTO:FLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2013. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. FLO’s official website is flo.cash.

FLO Coin Trading

FLO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FLO using one of the exchanges listed above.

