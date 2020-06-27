Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.79.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FND. Raymond James downgraded Floor & Decor from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Floor & Decor from $58.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Floor & Decor from $61.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Floor & Decor in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock.

FND traded down $1.53 on Friday, hitting $54.18. 2,048,166 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,465,306. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.46. The firm has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 2.08. Floor & Decor has a one year low of $24.36 and a one year high of $62.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $554.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.33 million. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Trevor Lang sold 64,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.51, for a total value of $3,790,219.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 262,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,352,555.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 3,376,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total value of $142,506,361.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,005,358 shares of company stock valued at $306,245,747. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FND. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Floor & Decor by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the first quarter valued at about $2,060,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 2,800.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

