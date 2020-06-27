Flowchain (FLC) Price Hits $1.70

Flowchain (CURRENCY:FLC) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. One Flowchain token can currently be bought for $1.70 or 0.00018838 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DigiFinex and IDAX. Over the last seven days, Flowchain has traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Flowchain has a total market cap of $1.28 million and $261,031.00 worth of Flowchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001248 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002236 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00046012 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $444.96 or 0.04923442 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003006 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00054920 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00031342 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004553 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00011826 BTC.

About Flowchain

Flowchain is a token. It launched on September 20th, 2018. Flowchain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 749,601 tokens. The official website for Flowchain is flowchain.co . Flowchain’s official Twitter account is @Fieldcoin

Flowchain Token Trading

Flowchain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex and IDAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flowchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flowchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flowchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

