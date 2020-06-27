FlypMe One Day Volume Tops $9,782.00 (FYP)

FlypMe (CURRENCY:FYP) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. During the last seven days, FlypMe has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. FlypMe has a market capitalization of $232,565.07 and approximately $9,782.00 worth of FlypMe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FlypMe token can currently be bought for $0.0132 or 0.00000145 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get FlypMe alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010995 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001980 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.11 or 0.01856304 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00170590 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00048615 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000712 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00109789 BTC.

FlypMe Token Profile

FlypMe launched on June 6th, 2017. FlypMe’s total supply is 35,277,363 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,638,681 tokens. The official website for FlypMe is flyp.me . The Reddit community for FlypMe is /r/flypme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FlypMe’s official Twitter account is @flyp_me and its Facebook page is accessible here

FlypMe Token Trading

FlypMe can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlypMe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FlypMe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FlypMe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FlypMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FlypMe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.