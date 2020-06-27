FOAM (FOAM) Market Cap Hits $4.88 Million

FOAM (CURRENCY:FOAM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. One FOAM token can now be purchased for about $0.0162 or 0.00000179 BTC on exchanges including Poloniex and IDEX. FOAM has a market cap of $4.88 million and approximately $9,450.00 worth of FOAM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, FOAM has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011074 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001963 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.10 or 0.01767529 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00167718 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00049351 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000698 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00106703 BTC.

FOAM Profile

FOAM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,168,496 tokens. The official message board for FOAM is blog.foam.space . FOAM’s official Twitter account is @foamspace and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FOAM is /r/foamprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for FOAM is www.foam.space

FOAM Token Trading

FOAM can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FOAM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FOAM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FOAM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

