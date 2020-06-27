Fortuna (FOTA) 1-Day Volume Hits $14,736.00

Fortuna (CURRENCY:FOTA) traded down 16% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. In the last seven days, Fortuna has traded down 17.9% against the US dollar. One Fortuna token can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges including Kucoin, IDAX, HitBTC and IDEX. Fortuna has a total market capitalization of $259,649.92 and $14,736.00 worth of Fortuna was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Fortuna alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011122 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001955 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.33 or 0.01754715 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00167711 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00048993 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000696 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.63 or 0.00106743 BTC.

Fortuna Profile

Fortuna was first traded on January 27th, 2018. Fortuna’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 479,997,016 tokens. The Reddit community for Fortuna is /r/FortunaBlockchain . Fortuna’s official message board is medium.com/@Fota . Fortuna’s official website is www.fota.io . Fortuna’s official Twitter account is @FortunaBlockch1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Fortuna Token Trading

Fortuna can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, HitBTC, IDAX, Kucoin, IDEX and FCoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fortuna directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fortuna should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fortuna using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fortuna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fortuna and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.