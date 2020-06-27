Four Corners Property Trust Inc to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 (NYSE:FCPT)

Four Corners Property Trust Inc (NYSE:FCPT) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.305 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th.

Four Corners Property Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 109.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Four Corners Property Trust to earn $1.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.22 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 94.6%.

Shares of NYSE:FCPT traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,185,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,052,299. Four Corners Property Trust has a 52 week low of $12.80 and a 52 week high of $32.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 6.16 and a quick ratio of 6.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.83.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $42.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.66 million. Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 45.61% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Analysts forecast that Four Corners Property Trust will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO William H. Lenehan acquired 11,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.79 per share, with a total value of $201,027.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 342,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,088,680.87. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John S. Moody acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.56 per share, for a total transaction of $92,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,667.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 17,719 shares of company stock worth $319,792 over the last ninety days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on FCPT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $35.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Four Corners Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

About Four Corners Property Trust

FCPT is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio primarily by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and food industry.

