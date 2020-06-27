Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $49.63 Million

Brokerages forecast that Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) will announce $49.63 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Franklin Covey’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $53.83 million and the lowest is $47.20 million. Franklin Covey reported sales of $56.01 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, June 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Franklin Covey will report full-year sales of $223.87 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $220.60 million to $231.42 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $239.83 million, with estimates ranging from $236.00 million to $243.42 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Franklin Covey.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.24. Franklin Covey had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $53.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.30 million.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Franklin Covey from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franklin Covey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Franklin Covey in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Franklin Covey from $51.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Franklin Covey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Shares of NYSE:FC traded down $0.69 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.70. The stock had a trading volume of 463,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,273. Franklin Covey has a one year low of $12.61 and a one year high of $41.85. The company has a market capitalization of $296.67 million, a P/E ratio of 69.00, a PEG ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.02.

In related news, Director Michael Fung purchased 4,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.77 per share, with a total value of $100,319.10. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 40,353 shares in the company, valued at $838,131.81. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Esther Kay Stepp sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.57, for a total transaction of $94,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,000.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $242,280. Insiders own 33.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Franklin Covey by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,229,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,104,000 after purchasing an additional 452,998 shares during the last quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University acquired a new stake in Franklin Covey during the 4th quarter worth $9,787,000. Trustees of Princeton University acquired a new stake in Franklin Covey during the 4th quarter worth $6,386,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Franklin Covey during the 1st quarter worth $1,948,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Franklin Covey by 94.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 232,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,497,000 after purchasing an additional 112,700 shares during the last quarter. 61.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Franklin Covey

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of leadership, productivity, strategic execution, trust, sales force performance, customer loyalty, and communication effectiveness skills for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, Education Practice, and International Licensees.

