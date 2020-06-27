Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) to post ($0.28) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Franklin Covey’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.36) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.10). Franklin Covey reported earnings per share of ($0.14) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 100%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, June 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Franklin Covey will report full year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to $0.29. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Franklin Covey.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.24. Franklin Covey had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $53.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.30 million.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Franklin Covey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Franklin Covey in a report on Thursday, May 28th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Franklin Covey from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Franklin Covey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Franklin Covey from $51.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Franklin Covey stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 463,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,273. Franklin Covey has a 12-month low of $12.61 and a 12-month high of $41.85. The company has a market capitalization of $296.67 million, a P/E ratio of 69.00, a PEG ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.02.

In related news, Director Michael Fung acquired 4,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.77 per share, with a total value of $100,319.10. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 40,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,131.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Esther Kay Stepp sold 4,000 shares of Franklin Covey stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total transaction of $79,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $701,494.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $242,280 over the last ninety days. 33.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Franklin Covey by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,211,000 after purchasing an additional 12,624 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Franklin Covey by 429.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 55,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 45,199 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Franklin Covey by 363.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 32,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 25,508 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in Franklin Covey by 177.5% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 25,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 16,170 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Franklin Covey by 145.8% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 60,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 36,088 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.31% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Covey

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of leadership, productivity, strategic execution, trust, sales force performance, customer loyalty, and communication effectiveness skills for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, Education Practice, and International Licensees.

