Function X (FX) Price Hits $0.0874 on Exchanges

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. Function X has a total market capitalization of $19.54 million and $552,767.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Function X token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0874 or 0.00000958 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Function X has traded 16.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00028434 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004689 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,175.47 or 1.00617869 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001174 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.30 or 0.00091044 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00006366 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000057 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000473 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Function X Token Profile

Function X is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 378,604,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 223,677,013 tokens. Function X’s official website is functionx.io . Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 . The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx

Function X Token Trading

Function X can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Function X should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Function X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

