Garda Diversified Property Fund (GDF) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.02 on July 15th

Garda Diversified Property Fund (ASX:GDF) declared a final dividend on Monday, June 15th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.018 per share on Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th.

Garda Diversified Property Fund stock opened at A$0.89 ($0.63) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is A$0.89. Garda Diversified Property Fund has a 1-year low of A$0.80 ($0.57) and a 1-year high of A$1.55 ($1.10). The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.44.

In related news, insider Mark Hallett acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.85 ($0.60) per share, for a total transaction of A$85,000.00 ($60,283.69). Also, insider Matthew Madsen 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. Insiders have purchased a total of 134,609 shares of company stock valued at $115,852 over the last three months.

Garda Diversified Property Fund is a real estate investment trust externally managed by Garda Capital Group. It invests in real estate markets of Australia. The fund intends to invest in commercial offices in city and suburban markets as well as industrial facilities along the eastern seaboard of Australia.

