Gemini Dollar (GUSD) Tops 1-Day Volume of $8.91 Million

Gemini Dollar (CURRENCY:GUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 27th. Gemini Dollar has a total market cap of $10.04 million and approximately $8.91 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Gemini Dollar has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. One Gemini Dollar token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00010976 BTC on major exchanges including DEx.top, HitBTC, Bibox and The Rock Trading.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010991 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001983 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.04 or 0.01844782 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.52 or 0.00170346 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00048822 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000711 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.98 or 0.00109529 BTC.

Gemini Dollar Profile

Gemini Dollar’s genesis date was September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 10,036,580 tokens. Gemini Dollar’s official website is gemini.com/dollar . Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom . The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/blog

Gemini Dollar Token Trading

Gemini Dollar can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top, HitBTC, The Rock Trading and Bibox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gemini Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gemini Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

