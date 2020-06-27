Genesis Vision (GVT) Price Hits $1.08 on Major Exchanges

Genesis Vision (CURRENCY:GVT) traded down 7.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 27th. One Genesis Vision token can now be bought for $1.08 or 0.00011984 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Kucoin, Hotbit and IDEX. Over the last week, Genesis Vision has traded 18.2% lower against the US dollar. Genesis Vision has a market cap of $4.78 million and approximately $530,994.00 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011111 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.44 or 0.01768590 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00168067 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00049312 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000699 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.65 or 0.00107043 BTC.

About Genesis Vision

Genesis Vision launched on September 2nd, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 tokens. The official website for Genesis Vision is genesis.vision . The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here

Genesis Vision Token Trading

Genesis Vision can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC, Kucoin, Hotbit, Ovis and Binance. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Genesis Vision should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Genesis Vision using one of the exchanges listed above.

