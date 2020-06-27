GeoCoin Price Down 4.5% Over Last Week (GEO)

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 27th. One GeoCoin token can now be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00002722 BTC on popular exchanges. GeoCoin has a market capitalization of $788,522.09 and approximately $677.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, GeoCoin has traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.45 or 0.00466010 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00013539 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00028244 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004694 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9,114.36 or 1.00057226 BTC.

About GeoCoin

GEO is a token. It launched on August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 tokens. GeoCoin’s official website is geocoin.cash . GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling GeoCoin

GeoCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GeoCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GeoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

