Gexan Price Down 2.3% Over Last Week (GEX)

Gexan (CURRENCY:GEX) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 27th. One Gexan coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000069 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and Graviex. Gexan has a total market cap of $16,520.86 and approximately $764.00 worth of Gexan was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Gexan has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Gexan alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.75 or 0.00765117 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $235.23 or 0.02580403 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00028982 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 51.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00019767 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004690 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $17.50 or 0.00191987 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.61 or 0.00160217 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00007589 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Gexan Coin Profile

Gexan (CRYPTO:GEX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the PHI2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2019. Gexan’s total supply is 2,923,741 coins and its circulating supply is 2,612,051 coins. Gexan’s official message board is medium.com/@gexanlottery . Gexan’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gexan’s official website is gexan.io

Buying and Selling Gexan

Gexan can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gexan directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gexan should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gexan using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gexan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gexan and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.