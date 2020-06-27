Giant Price Up 44.9% This Week (GIC)

Giant (CURRENCY:GIC) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. In the last seven days, Giant has traded up 44.9% against the dollar. One Giant coin can currently be bought for about $0.0143 or 0.00000159 BTC on popular exchanges including $18.98, $33.89, $13.92 and $5.63. Giant has a total market capitalization of $112,959.93 and approximately $6,388.00 worth of Giant was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Giant alerts:

Bonorum (BONO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.94 or 0.00475887 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00025773 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00079999 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00010083 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00006657 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002907 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000263 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Giant Coin Profile

Giant (CRYPTO:GIC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2018. Giant’s total supply is 7,882,772 coins. The official website for Giant is giantpay.network. The Reddit community for Giant is /r/giantadmin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Giant’s official Twitter account is @giant_coin.

Buying and Selling Giant

Giant can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $5.63, $31.10, $24.71, $33.89, $7.59, $18.98, $20.33, $11.91, $13.92, $70.83, $50.68 and $10.42. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Giant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Giant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Giant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Giant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Giant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.