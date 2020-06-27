Global Currency Reserve (GCR) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $13.00

Global Currency Reserve (CURRENCY:GCR) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. During the last week, Global Currency Reserve has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Global Currency Reserve coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Global Currency Reserve has a market cap of $77,898.93 and $13.00 worth of Global Currency Reserve was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002256 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00017955 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004929 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000503 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

About Global Currency Reserve

GCR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 28th, 2015. Global Currency Reserve’s total supply is 107,004,320 coins. Global Currency Reserve’s official website is gcrcoin.com . Global Currency Reserve’s official Twitter account is @GCRWorldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Global Currency Reserve

