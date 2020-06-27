GoByte Price Hits $0.0295 on Exchanges (GBX)

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded 6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 27th. One GoByte coin can now be purchased for $0.0295 or 0.00000324 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, GoByte has traded up 9.2% against the US dollar. GoByte has a total market cap of $216,613.59 and $7,235.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IPChain (IPC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000915 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00021555 BTC.

GoByte Coin Profile

GoByte is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 7,346,371 coins. The official message board for GoByte is community.gobyte.network . The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GoByte is gobyte.network

Buying and Selling GoByte

GoByte can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoByte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

