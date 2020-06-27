Goldcoin (GLC) Price Hits $0.0042 on Top Exchanges

Goldcoin (CURRENCY:GLC) traded down 29.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. Goldcoin has a total market cap of $173,043.70 and $360.00 worth of Goldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Goldcoin has traded down 13.6% against the dollar. One Goldcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000046 BTC on major exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Bittrex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.68 or 0.00460696 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00013643 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000718 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00006656 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003448 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003456 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Goldcoin Coin Profile

Goldcoin (GLC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 11th, 2013. Goldcoin’s total supply is 41,662,072 coins. Goldcoin’s official message board is www.goldcointalk.org . The Reddit community for Goldcoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Goldcoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Goldcoin’s official website is www.goldcoin.org

Buying and Selling Goldcoin

Goldcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Goldcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Goldcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

