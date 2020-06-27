GoldFund Trading 2.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (GFUN)

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded down 18.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 27th. One GoldFund token can currently be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinhub, Dcoin and P2PB2B. In the last seven days, GoldFund has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. GoldFund has a market capitalization of $154,504.48 and $638.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

GoldFund Profile

GFUN is a token. GoldFund’s total supply is 9,998,657,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 154,093,551 tokens. The official website for GoldFund is www.goldfund.io . GoldFund’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

GoldFund Token Trading

GoldFund can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, Dcoin and Coinhub. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldFund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldFund should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoldFund using one of the exchanges listed above.

