Golem Hits One Day Trading Volume of $8.48 Million (GNT)

Golem (CURRENCY:GNT) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. One Golem token can currently be bought for $0.0503 or 0.00000556 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox, Bittrex, Binance and Livecoin. In the last week, Golem has traded down 17.1% against the US dollar. Golem has a market cap of $49.74 million and approximately $8.48 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011081 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001963 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.23 or 0.01782301 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00167662 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00049299 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000699 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.64 or 0.00106562 BTC.

Golem Profile

Golem launched on November 17th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 988,810,000 tokens. Golem’s official message board is blog.golemproject.net . Golem’s official website is golem.network . Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Golem is /r/GolemProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Golem Token Trading

Golem can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OOOBTC, Zebpay, Liqui, HitBTC, Braziliex, Ethfinex, Vebitcoin, Bitbns, OKEx, Bittrex, Iquant, BigONE, BitMart, Tux Exchange, BitBay, GOPAX, Coinbe, Poloniex, DragonEX, WazirX, Cryptopia, CoinExchange, Huobi, Bithumb, Upbit, Cobinhood, Koinex, Binance, Tidex, Gate.io, Mercatox, YoBit, ABCC and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Golem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Golem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

