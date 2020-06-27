GP Strategies Corp (NYSE:GPX) Receives $8.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of GP Strategies Corp (NYSE:GPX) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.50.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley downgraded shares of GP Strategies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of GP Strategies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of GP Strategies from $18.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GP Strategies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of GP Strategies in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th.

GPX stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.96. 121,907 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,856. GP Strategies has a twelve month low of $5.20 and a twelve month high of $16.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $136.18 million, a P/E ratio of 9.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.02.

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $128.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.95 million. GP Strategies had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 2.37%. Equities analysts predict that GP Strategies will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in GP Strategies during the fourth quarter worth about $150,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of GP Strategies by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 236,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,129,000 after acquiring an additional 7,631 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in GP Strategies by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new stake in GP Strategies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,992,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in GP Strategies by 92.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 6,247 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.57% of the company’s stock.

GP Strategies Corporation provides performance improvement and learning solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Learning Solutions, Professional & Technical Services, Sandy Training & Marketing, and Performance Readiness Solutions. The Learning Solutions segment delivers training, curriculum design and development, digital learning, system hosting, managed learning, and consulting services to electronics and semiconductors, healthcare, software, financial services, and other industries, as well as government agencies; and provides apprenticeship and vocational skills training services.

