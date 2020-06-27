Granite Construction Inc. (NYSE:GVA) Announces $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

Granite Construction Inc. (NYSE:GVA) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th.

Granite Construction has increased its dividend by an average of 95.0% annually over the last three years. Granite Construction has a payout ratio of 42.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Granite Construction to earn $1.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.4%.

GVA traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.44. 685,114 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 522,576. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.76. Granite Construction has a fifty-two week low of $8.90 and a fifty-two week high of $48.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $867.05 million, a PE ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 1.49.

A number of research firms have commented on GVA. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Granite Construction from $17.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Granite Construction from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Granite Construction from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Granite Construction from $26.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials segments. The Transportation segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.

