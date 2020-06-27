GravityCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $130,742.21 (GXX)

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. One GravityCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0323 or 0.00000354 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. GravityCoin has a total market capitalization of $130,742.21 and $682.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, GravityCoin has traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011005 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001981 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.91 or 0.01841281 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00170847 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00048919 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000715 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.02 or 0.00109885 BTC.

About GravityCoin

GravityCoin’s total supply is 4,046,520 coins. The official website for GravityCoin is www.gravitycoin.io . GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX . The official message board for GravityCoin is medium.com/@gravitycoin . The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling GravityCoin

GravityCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GravityCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GravityCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

