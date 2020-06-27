Great Western Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Great Western Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.50.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GWB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. DA Davidson cut shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Great Western Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th.

NYSE:GWB traded down $1.48 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.54. 1,215,459 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 683,950. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.30 and its 200-day moving average is $24.02. The firm has a market cap of $771.29 million, a PE ratio of 5.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.16. Great Western Bancorp has a twelve month low of $10.86 and a twelve month high of $36.65.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $126.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.28 million. Great Western Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 107.84%. The business’s revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Great Western Bancorp will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. Great Western Bancorp’s payout ratio is 20.41%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 9.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,320,860 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,531,000 after purchasing an additional 209,886 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Great Western Bancorp by 51.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 49,132 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 16,682 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Great Western Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Great Western Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Great Western Bancorp by 95.7% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 31,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 15,400 shares in the last quarter. 98.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

