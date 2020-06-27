Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.80.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HSC. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Harsco from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of Harsco from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Harsco from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Harsco in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, Director Edgar M. Purvis, Jr. purchased 9,000 shares of Harsco stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.30 per share, for a total transaction of $83,700.00. Also, SVP Tracey L. Mckenzie sold 41,179 shares of Harsco stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total transaction of $342,197.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,600 shares in the company, valued at $21,606. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Harsco by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,060,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,417,000 after acquiring an additional 278,949 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Harsco by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,529,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,633,000 after buying an additional 180,574 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Harsco by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,178,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,139,000 after buying an additional 221,634 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC increased its holdings in shares of Harsco by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 2,040,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,221,000 after buying an additional 148,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harsco in the 1st quarter worth about $13,955,000. Institutional investors own 90.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HSC traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,727,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,394. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Harsco has a 52 week low of $4.19 and a 52 week high of $27.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 2.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.30.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $398.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.60 million. Harsco had a net margin of 30.74% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The company’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Harsco will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

