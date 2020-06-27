HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. HB Fuller had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 4.43%. The company had revenue of $675.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.28 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. HB Fuller updated its Q3 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

FUL stock opened at $42.50 on Friday. HB Fuller has a twelve month low of $23.68 and a twelve month high of $52.40. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FUL shares. Citigroup cut their target price on HB Fuller from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine upgraded HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HB Fuller from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded HB Fuller from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised HB Fuller from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HB Fuller has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.14.

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives, and Engineering Adhesives.

