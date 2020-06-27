Helex (HLX) Price Hits $0.32

Helex (CURRENCY:HLX) traded down 15.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. One Helex token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00003520 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Helex has traded 20.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Helex has a total market capitalization of $22,421.96 and $3,133.00 worth of Helex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001242 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002224 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00045603 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $441.77 or 0.04866241 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003067 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00055173 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00031359 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004544 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00012052 BTC.

Helex Token Profile

Helex is a token. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2018. Helex’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,160 tokens. The official website for Helex is helex.world . Helex’s official Twitter account is @helix3_health and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Helex

Helex can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helex directly using US dollars.

