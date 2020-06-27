Helix Reaches Market Cap of $367,191.75 (HLIX)

Helix (CURRENCY:HLIX) traded 18.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 27th. During the last seven days, Helix has traded up 23.8% against the US dollar. Helix has a total market capitalization of $367,191.75 and approximately $490.00 worth of Helix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Helix coin can now be purchased for about $0.0136 or 0.00000149 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Helix alerts:

Bonorum (BONO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.23 or 0.00476214 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00025747 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00080025 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00010086 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00006646 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002942 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000388 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Helix Coin Profile

Helix (HLIX) is a coin. Helix’s total supply is 27,254,553 coins and its circulating supply is 27,086,274 coins. The official message board for Helix is medium.com/@projecthelixcoin . Helix’s official website is helix-crypto.com

Helix Coin Trading

Helix can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Helix using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Helix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Helix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.