HempCoin Price Tops $0.0012 on Exchanges (THC)

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 27th. One HempCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HempCoin has a total market capitalization of $300,140.96 and $796.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, HempCoin has traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get HempCoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00027062 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004740 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9,038.42 or 1.00190620 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000917 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001205 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00087747 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00006339 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000057 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000465 BTC.

HempCoin Coin Profile

HempCoin (THC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 257,276,871 coins and its circulating supply is 257,141,721 coins. HempCoin’s official website is hempcoin.org . The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for HempCoin is medium.com/the-center-branch

Buying and Selling HempCoin

HempCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HempCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HempCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HempCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HempCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.