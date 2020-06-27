Honest Achieves Market Capitalization of $491,434.77 (HNST)

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. One Honest token can currently be bought for $0.0059 or 0.00000065 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Tokenomy and Binance DEX. In the last seven days, Honest has traded down 4% against the dollar. Honest has a market cap of $491,434.77 and approximately $503.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Honest alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010995 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001980 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $169.11 or 0.01856304 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00170590 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00048615 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000712 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00109789 BTC.

Honest Profile

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,342,072 tokens. The official website for Honest is honestmining.com . Honest’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Honest is honestmining.com/blog

Buying and Selling Honest

Honest can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Tokenomy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Honest should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Honest using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Honest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Honest and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.