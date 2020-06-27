HorusPay 24-Hour Volume Tops $48.00 (HORUS)

HorusPay (CURRENCY:HORUS) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 27th. HorusPay has a market cap of $306,374.56 and approximately $48.00 worth of HorusPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HorusPay token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DragonEX and BigONE. In the last seven days, HorusPay has traded 15.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011050 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001962 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $160.74 or 0.01770628 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00167853 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00049404 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000698 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00107108 BTC.

HorusPay Profile

HorusPay’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 872,861,114 tokens. HorusPay’s official website is horuspay.io . HorusPay’s official Twitter account is @horus_pay and its Facebook page is accessible here

HorusPay Token Trading

HorusPay can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX and BigONE. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HorusPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HorusPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HorusPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

