Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N (NYSE:HNP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N (NYSE:HNP) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HNP shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, CLSA downgraded shares of Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N by 8.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 2,352 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N by 86.3% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 71,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 33,013 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N by 275.1% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 66,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 48,649 shares during the period. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HNP traded down $0.34 on Monday, reaching $14.68. The stock had a trading volume of 22,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,872. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N has a fifty-two week low of $11.69 and a fifty-two week high of $24.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.92 and a 200-day moving average of $16.59.

Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N (NYSE:HNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The utilities provider reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter. Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N had a return on equity of 0.05% and a net margin of 0.04%. Analysts anticipate that Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.7645 per share. This is an increase from Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N’s previous annual dividend of $0.51. This represents a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,300.00%.

Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N Company Profile

Huaneng Power International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates and sells electricity and heat to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China and Singapore. It is involved in the development, investment, construction, operation, and management of power plants and related projects; and generation, wholesale, and retail of power and other relating utilities.

