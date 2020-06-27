HyperDAO Trading 22.4% Higher This Week (HDAO)

HyperDAO (CURRENCY:HDAO) traded up 5.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 27th. One HyperDAO token can now be purchased for $0.0237 or 0.00000261 BTC on major exchanges. HyperDAO has a total market cap of $8.09 million and approximately $4.75 million worth of HyperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, HyperDAO has traded up 22.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011050 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001962 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $160.74 or 0.01770628 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00167853 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00049404 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000698 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00107108 BTC.

About HyperDAO

HyperDAO’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 340,848,428 tokens. HyperDAO’s official website is www.hyperdao.com . HyperDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@hdao

Buying and Selling HyperDAO

HyperDAO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HyperDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

