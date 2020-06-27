Hyperion 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $10.57 Million (HYN)

Hyperion (CURRENCY:HYN) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. Hyperion has a total market capitalization of $160.46 million and $10.57 million worth of Hyperion was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Hyperion has traded down 4.4% against the dollar. One Hyperion token can currently be purchased for about $0.51 or 0.00005600 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, Bibox, CoinExchange and Bgogo.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011081 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001963 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $161.23 or 0.01782301 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00167662 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00049299 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000699 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.64 or 0.00106562 BTC.

Hyperion Token Profile

Hyperion’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 316,765,917 tokens. Hyperion’s official message board is medium.com/@hyperionsgoffical . Hyperion’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hyperion is www.hyn.space

Hyperion Token Trading

Hyperion can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bgogo, CoinExchange, Bibox and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyperion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyperion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hyperion using one of the exchanges listed above.

