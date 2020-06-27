ICON (ICX) Price Hits $0.28

ICON (CURRENCY:ICX) traded down 6.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. Over the last week, ICON has traded down 11.4% against the US dollar. One ICON coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00003129 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bithumb, Huobi, OOOBTC and COSS. ICON has a market cap of $154.55 million and approximately $28.07 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011103 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001952 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.54 or 0.01768919 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00167549 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00025510 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00049015 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000694 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000171 BTC.

ICON Profile

ICON (CRYPTO:ICX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 842,761,908 coins and its circulating supply is 547,638,769 coins. ICON’s official website is www.icon.foundation . The Reddit community for ICON is /r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ICON

ICON can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, HitBTC, Huobi, Rfinex, Allbit, IDEX, ABCC, Bithumb, DragonEX, Upbit, Bitbns, CoinTiger, OOOBTC, Binance, OKEx, Hotbit and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

