IGM Financial Inc. (IGM) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 29th

IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.563 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 31st. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th.

IGM Financial stock traded down C$1.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$31.83. The stock had a trading volume of 748,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,820. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$31.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$33.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.09, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $7.55 billion and a PE ratio of 10.26. IGM Financial has a 52 week low of C$20.96 and a 52 week high of C$40.38.

Get IGM Financial alerts:

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported C$0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.69 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$782.06 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that IGM Financial will post 3.0899998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on IGM shares. TD Securities lifted their target price on IGM Financial from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Desjardins upgraded IGM Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on IGM Financial from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded IGM Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$44.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on IGM Financial from C$28.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th.

About IGM Financial

IGM Financial Inc, a financial services company, manages and distributes investment funds and other managed asset products in Canada. The company operates through Investors Group, Mackenzie Investments, and Corporate and Other segments. The company also offers financial planning services, including investment, tax, retirement, education, risk management, and estate planning; strategic investment planning tools; mutual funds; iProfile, a portfolio management program; and separately managed accounts and fee-based brokerage accounts.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.