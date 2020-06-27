IGM Financial Inc. (IGM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.56 on July 31st

IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.563 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 31st. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th.

TSE IGM traded down C$1.03 during trading on Friday, reaching C$31.83. 748,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 422,820. IGM Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$20.96 and a fifty-two week high of C$40.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion and a PE ratio of 10.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$31.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$33.17.

Get IGM Financial alerts:

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported C$0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.69 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$782.06 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that IGM Financial will post 3.0899998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IGM shares. Scotiabank raised their price objective on IGM Financial from C$29.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Desjardins raised IGM Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded IGM Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$44.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on IGM Financial from C$28.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on IGM Financial from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th.

About IGM Financial

IGM Financial Inc, a financial services company, manages and distributes investment funds and other managed asset products in Canada. The company operates through Investors Group, Mackenzie Investments, and Corporate and Other segments. The company also offers financial planning services, including investment, tax, retirement, education, risk management, and estate planning; strategic investment planning tools; mutual funds; iProfile, a portfolio management program; and separately managed accounts and fee-based brokerage accounts.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.