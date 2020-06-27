Ignition Hits One Day Volume of $41.00 (IC)

Ignition (CURRENCY:IC) traded 27.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. Ignition has a market cap of $178,000.49 and approximately $41.00 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ignition has traded 18.6% lower against the dollar. One Ignition coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00001497 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and CoinExchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00028834 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004697 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,165.76 or 1.00698896 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00000959 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001176 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00090730 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00006268 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000057 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Ignition Coin Profile

Ignition (IC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 17th, 2017. Ignition’s total supply is 1,319,693 coins and its circulating supply is 1,306,520 coins. The Reddit community for Ignition is /r/ignitioncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ignition’s official Twitter account is @ignition_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ignition’s official website is www.ignitioncoin.org

Buying and Selling Ignition

Ignition can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ignition should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ignition using one of the exchanges listed above.

