ILCoin (ILC) Market Cap Hits $13.65 Million

ILCoin (CURRENCY:ILC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 27th. ILCoin has a total market capitalization of $13.65 million and approximately $426,726.00 worth of ILCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ILCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0269 or 0.00000295 BTC on popular exchanges including Graviex, CoinExchange, IDAX and FreiExchange. During the last seven days, ILCoin has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ILCoin alerts:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 34% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002453 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000913 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded up 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000170 BTC.

USDX (USDX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000082 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000084 BTC.

About ILCoin

ILCoin (CRYPTO:ILC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 12th, 2016. ILCoin’s total supply is 1,461,778,907 coins and its circulating supply is 508,082,487 coins. ILCoin’s official website is ilcoincrypto.com. ILCoin’s official Twitter account is @RealILCoinDTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ILCoin Coin Trading

ILCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Graviex, C-CEX, CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi, FreiExchange and IDAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ILCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ILCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ILCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ILCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ILCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.