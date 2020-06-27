Incent (INCNT) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $4,630.00

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 27th. Incent has a market cap of $2.82 million and $4,630.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Incent token can currently be purchased for $0.0613 or 0.00000673 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Incent has traded 10.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010995 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001980 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $169.11 or 0.01856304 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00170590 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00048615 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000712 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00109789 BTC.

Incent’s genesis date was September 6th, 2018. Incent’s total supply is 46,016,531 tokens. Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here . Incent’s official website is incent.com

Incent can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Incent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Incent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Incent using one of the exchanges listed above.

