Innergex Renewable Energy Inc (TSE:INE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc (TSE:INE) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 29th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th.

Shares of TSE INE traded down C$0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$18.35. The company had a trading volume of 277,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,025. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 359.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$18.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$18.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion and a P/E ratio of -31.80. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 52-week low of C$13.74 and a 52-week high of C$22.28.

A number of research analysts have commented on INE shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Scotiabank raised their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$20.00 to C$20.50 in a report on Sunday, May 17th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$21.50 to C$22.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$22.00 price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$21.43.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer. It develops, owns, and operates run-of-river hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, solar photovoltaic farms, and geothermal power facilities. The company operates through five segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, Solar Power Generation, Geothermal Generation, and Site Development.

