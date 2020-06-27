Interzone (ITZ) Trading Down 14.3% Over Last 7 Days

Interzone (CURRENCY:ITZ) traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 27th. Over the last week, Interzone has traded 14.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Interzone has a market cap of $233.00 and $4.00 worth of Interzone was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Interzone coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Interzone alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,099.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $226.54 or 0.02489436 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $226.32 or 0.02486989 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.50 or 0.00467045 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00013538 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.05 or 0.00692910 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00064141 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53.17 or 0.00584275 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00016090 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Interzone Profile

Interzone (ITZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 7th, 2017. Interzone’s total supply is 3,112,019 coins and its circulating supply is 2,652,019 coins. The official website for Interzone is www.interzone.pw . Interzone’s official Twitter account is @itz_interzone . The Reddit community for Interzone is /r/ProjectInterzone and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Interzone

Interzone can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Interzone directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Interzone should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Interzone using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Interzone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Interzone and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.