IOTA (MIOTA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $560.50 Million

IOTA (CURRENCY:MIOTA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. Over the last seven days, IOTA has traded 6.6% lower against the dollar. IOTA has a total market capitalization of $560.50 million and approximately $10.90 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IOTA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00002236 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitfinex, Gate.io, Coinone and OKEx.

About IOTA

IOTA (CRYPTO:MIOTA) is a coin. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org . The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org . IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iotatoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IOTA is /r/Iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling IOTA

IOTA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, FCoin, Exrates, Upbit, HitBTC, Cobinhood, Coinone, Binance, CoinFalcon, Gate.io, Ovis, Bitfinex and OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOTA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IOTA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

