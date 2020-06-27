IoTeX Price Tops $0.0048 on Exchanges (IOTX)

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 27th. One IoTeX token can currently be bought for about $0.0048 or 0.00000053 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bgogo, IDEX, Binance and Kucoin. IoTeX has a total market capitalization of $25.97 million and $6.32 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, IoTeX has traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001246 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002216 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00046082 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $463.21 or 0.05090281 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003106 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00055325 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00031576 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004546 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00011930 BTC.

About IoTeX

IoTeX (CRYPTO:IOTX) is a token. It launched on May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,399,999,890 tokens. The official message board for IoTeX is medium.com/@iotex . IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for IoTeX is iotex.io . The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling IoTeX

IoTeX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, IDEX, Coineal, Bgogo, Gate.io, Kucoin and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IoTeX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IoTeX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

