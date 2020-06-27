ITM Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) and Ideal Power (OTCMKTS:IPWR) Financial Comparison

ITM Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) and Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Get ITM Power alerts:

ITM Power has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ideal Power has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares ITM Power and Ideal Power’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ITM Power $5.99 million 167.68 -$12.33 million N/A N/A Ideal Power $1.21 million 10.02 -$3.93 million N/A N/A

Ideal Power has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ITM Power.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.9% of Ideal Power shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.3% of Ideal Power shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares ITM Power and Ideal Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ITM Power N/A N/A N/A Ideal Power N/A -122.87% -80.54%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for ITM Power and Ideal Power, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ITM Power 0 1 0 0 2.00 Ideal Power 0 0 0 0 N/A

About ITM Power

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, clean fuel production, and renewable chemistry in the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, rest of Europe, and North America. It offers HGas for power-to-gas applications. The company is also involved in the research and development of scientific and engineering projects; development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment and hydrogen storage solutions. In addition, it operates 13 hydrogen refueling stations. The company has a strategic partnership agreement with Sumitomo Corporation for the development of multi-megawatt projects in Japan. ITM Power Plc was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sheffield, the United Kingdom.

About Ideal Power

Ideal Power Inc. develops power conversion solutions with a focus on solar and storage, microgrid, and stand-alone energy storage applications. It operates through two Divisions, Power Conversion Systems and B-TRAN. The Power Conversion Systems Division focuses on its Power Packet Switching Architecture technology. The B-TRAN Division develops its Bi-directional bi-polar junction TRANsistor solid state switch technology. The company's principal products include 30-kilowatt(kW) power conversion systems, such as two-port and multi-port products. It also offers 30kW SunDial, a PV string inverter, which is field upgradable through the addition of a drop-in second DC port to connect batteries to a solar PV array; and The SunDial Plus, such as the PV inverter and the second DC battery port. The company sells its products primarily to systems integrators in the United States. The company was formerly known as Ideal Power Converters Inc. and changed its name to Ideal Power Inc. in July 2013. Ideal Power Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for ITM Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITM Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.