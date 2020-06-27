JET8 Trading 26.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (J8T)

JET8 (CURRENCY:J8T) traded down 17.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. One JET8 token can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Bancor Network and Kucoin. JET8 has a total market cap of $240,705.54 and approximately $32.00 worth of JET8 was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, JET8 has traded down 26.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011122 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001955 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.33 or 0.01754715 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00167711 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00048993 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000696 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.63 or 0.00106743 BTC.

JET8 Token Profile

JET8 was first traded on February 1st, 2018. JET8’s total supply is 1,468,857,775 tokens and its circulating supply is 740,485,259 tokens. The official message board for JET8 is medium.com/jet8-token . The official website for JET8 is jet8.io . JET8’s official Twitter account is @jet8app . The Reddit community for JET8 is /r/JET8 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

JET8 Token Trading

JET8 can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bancor Network and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JET8 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JET8 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JET8 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

