JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.93 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.93) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for JetBlue Airways’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($2.30) and the highest is ($1.25). JetBlue Airways reported earnings of $0.60 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 421.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that JetBlue Airways will report full year earnings of ($3.79) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.18) to ($1.60). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $1.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for JetBlue Airways.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The transportation company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.01). JetBlue Airways had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded JetBlue Airways from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. BidaskClub raised JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.36.

Shares of JBLU stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.30. The company had a trading volume of 15,064,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,335,828. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.61. JetBlue Airways has a 12 month low of $6.61 and a 12 month high of $21.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.60 and its 200 day moving average is $14.08.

In other news, General Counsel Brandon Nelson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total value of $29,430.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 2,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,946.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JBLU. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 10,743,505 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $96,154,000 after purchasing an additional 4,271,678 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the fourth quarter worth $44,347,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,513,639 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $178,096,000 after buying an additional 2,278,194 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 202.3% during the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 2,201,708 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473,335 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 1,197.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,494,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,624 shares during the period. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 105 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

