JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $198.85 Million

Analysts expect that JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) will post $198.85 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for JetBlue Airways’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $311.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $126.27 million. JetBlue Airways reported sales of $2.11 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 90.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that JetBlue Airways will report full-year sales of $3.81 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.67 billion to $4.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $6.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.73 billion to $7.05 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow JetBlue Airways.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The transportation company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. JetBlue Airways had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 3.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.36.

JBLU traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.30. The company had a trading volume of 15,064,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,335,828. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.08. JetBlue Airways has a 12-month low of $6.61 and a 12-month high of $21.65.

In other news, General Counsel Brandon Nelson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total value of $29,430.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 2,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,946.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of JBLU. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 1,010.1% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after buying an additional 84,114 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,544,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $103,794,000 after buying an additional 1,243,199 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,347,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,365,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,569,000 after buying an additional 258,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 67,615 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 3,734 shares in the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 105 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

