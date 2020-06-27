K-Bro Linen Inc (KBL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on July 15th

K-Bro Linen Inc (TSE:KBL) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th.

KBL stock opened at C$26.69 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$28.37 and a 200-day moving average of C$35.45. K-Bro Linen has a fifty-two week low of C$23.73 and a fifty-two week high of C$46.44. The company has a market capitalization of $288.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.30, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.70.

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C($0.32) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$57.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$55.95 million. Equities analysts predict that K-Bro Linen will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Eight Capital lowered shares of K-Bro Linen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$50.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of K-Bro Linen in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Raymond James upgraded K-Bro Linen from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on K-Bro Linen from C$47.00 to C$30.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd.

About K-Bro Linen

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the processing, management, and distribution of general linen and operating room linen to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial accounts in Canada. The company also offers other services, including bulk dock-to-dock, exchange cart preparation, delivery of carts, surgical linen, distribution and control of employee uniforms, personal clothing, customer reporting, customer service visiting, and textile procurement services.

